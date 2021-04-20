Olive: olive Acquires olive.com

Repair Ventures, LLC dba olive®, based in Walnut Creek, California, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the domain name olive.com in a recent transaction.

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of olive.com. This is a direct response to the olive brand growth. Our demographics have shown that 50+% of consumers that purchased an olive plan have never purchased mechanical breakdown coverage before, therefore we want to make olive easy to access and simple to find. Based on a recent olive customer survey, we are proud to state that 97% of customers would recommend olive to a friend or family member, and that is very important to us," says Paul Sherman, CMO of olive®.

About olive:

For nearly 20 years, the company and its affiliates have been providing mechanical breakdown coverage for vehicles. With olive®, the company wanted to take its adventure to the next level, so it launched a fully digital offering (now olive.com) built to give customers peace of mind. olive® takes transparency seriously, and as a customer informed product provider, seeks to offer the best coverage for car owners. olive's products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a partnership with some of the largest companies in the insurance industry. With no inspection or waiting period and plans for every budget, olive is in the business of helping people live life covered.

For more information about olive, contact the company here:

Dan Stratford

Senior Director of Digital Strategy

(925) 412-3141

dan.stratford@repairventures.com

1981 N. Broadway Suite 210A

Walnut Creek, CA, 94596

https://olive.com/

