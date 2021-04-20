Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
PR Newswire
20.04.2021 | 18:15
Amendment to notice ahead of AGM

VALLETTA, Malta, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc issues an amendment under point 24 in the AGM Notice relating to a proposed mandate for acquisition of own shares.

Amended point 24

The meeting will be requested to consider and if thought fit, approve, by extraordinary resolution, the following further resolution: it being noted that

(c) the maximum price that may be paid for the shares/SDR's is 300 SEK per share/SDR's exclusive of tax;

Due to an administrative mistake the notice distributed on 9 April 2021 stated that the maximum price that may be paid for shares/SDR's is 200 SEK per share/SDR's exclusive of tax. The Board of Directors did propose prior to the notice being distributed that the maximum price be set at 300 SEK.

Information about the AGM agenda and proposals can be found on www.kindredgroup.com/about/corporate-governance/agm-2021.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Johan Wilsby, Chief Financial Officer at Kindred Group
johan.wilsby@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/amendment-to-notice-ahead-of-agm,c3329537

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3329537/1404509.pdf

Kindred Notice AGM 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3329537/8fb241c8c2247265.pdf

Amendment to notice ahead of AGM

© 2021 PR Newswire
