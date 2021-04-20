International Village School Launches Their Redesigned and More User-Friendly Website

The Updated Site for the IB School in Chennai, India is Now Easier to Navigate for Parents, Students and Staff

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / The founders of International Village School, an International Baccalaureate school in Chennai, India, are pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website.

To check out the rebuilt site and learn more about the school, please visit https://www.internationalvillage.org/.

As a spokesperson for the school noted, the founders want to make it as easy as possible for new and current students and their families to learn more about the school, which has a reputation for being one of the best IB schools in Chennai

This knowledge inspired them to redesign the school's website and make it as user-friendly as possible for everyone, including the teachers and staff.

The fact that the founders would want to improve the website for the benefit of everyone will not surprise the many families whose children are enrolled at the school. Since it opened, International Village School has earned a well-deserved reputation for caring about its students, as well as for offering a great learning atmosphere that complies with standard regulatory requirements that ensures every child has access to sports and extracurricular activities along with academic subjects.

"International Village School implements a curriculum that imbibes skills, creativity and curiosity to prepare the students to be successful global citizens and future leaders," the spokesperson noted, adding that the school has a teaching and learning approach that brings out creative thinking, critical problem-solving ability and social capability of each student.

The school's founders also believe in adhering to and complying with the standard regulatory requirements laid by the education board. This helps to ensure that they have a well-rounded curriculum that makes education a wholesome experience for every child.

"As the leading IGCSE schools in Chennai, we have shown how an education with all the right elements in the curriculum can have a positive impact on every child. We believe that each child is different and our curriculum ensures that each student gets access to learn every skill, be it sports, arts, music or technology so they identify their subject of interest which they will pursue in their career," the spokesperson noted.

The school's founders also feel strongly that it is every child's right to get access to education that is well rounded. It helps students to explore and learn the right skills that are required to be a citizen of tomorrow.

As parent noted in a review of International Village School, "My child loves going to school. He feels it like a second home with friendly teachers, lots to study, play, explore and be inspired."

About International Village School:

International Village School, which is known as the best IGCSE schools in Chennai, offers a positive learning and teaching atmosphere that is distinctly different. Their curriculum ensures that every child meets their full potential as they develop their character, intellect and well-being. Their learning environment and world-class infrastructure will provide an outstanding international educational experience. For more information, please visit:

https://www.internationalvillage.org/.

International Village School

33A, Classic Farms Avenue

Sholinganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600119

Contact Person: Mr. Rajesh

Phone: +91-44-4860-3757

Email: admissions@internationalvillage.org

