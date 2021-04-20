AM Best has maintained its stable market segment outlook on the Spanish non-life insurance segment. Key supporting factors include an expected recovery in premium growth, continued strong and stable underwriting performance, due to limited exposure to catastrophe and COVID-19 losses, and strong risk-adjusted capitalisation.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Non-Life Insurance", states that despite the uncertainty and volatility caused by the pandemic, the performance of this segment has remained resilient. Insurers have produced consistently solid underwriting results despite competitive market conditions, a turbulent political landscape and economic disruption following the outbreak of COVID-19. In the near term, AM Best expects insurers to maintain underwriting discipline and report strong technical results, despite the challenges posed by the economic downturn.

