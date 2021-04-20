Amount of the placement: 22.8 M€, which may be increased to 25.9 M€ in case of full exercise of the over-allotment option

Global request of 68.5 M€ 1 , representing an oversubscription of 3,4 times

Capital increase of €20.2 million, after full exercise of the extension clause

IPO price set at 13,35 euros per share (upper limit of the indicative price range)

Trading on Euronext Growth Paris will start on April 23 under the following ISIN and mnemonic codes FR0013308582 ALLGO

LARGO (Paris:ALLGO) (FR0013308582 ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, announces today the successful launch of its initial public offering on the Euronext Growth multilateral trading facility in Paris.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Largo's co-founders comment: «We are very pleased with the success of the operation. Largo's positioning, at the heart of the circular economy and 100% Made in France, has convinced many investors, both institutional and private. The reconditioning market is enjoying a positive dynamic that is supported by structural societal and environmental trends. The funds raised through the IPO will help us to consolidate our positions with distributors and to deploy growth levers that will enable Largo to become a key French player with telecom operators, to develop the e-commerce sales channel and to distribute a B2B offer to support companies' CSR policies. This is a new page in the history of Largo and we would like to express our sincere thanks to our teams, our partners and our investors, who have joined us or accompanied us since the beginning of our adventure ».

Price of the Offer

The price retained for the Global Offering (the "Global Offering") and the Open Price Offer (the "Open Price Offer" or "OPO", and together with the Global Offering, the "Offer") has been set at €13.35 per share, at the top of the indicative price range.

Result of the Offer

The total demand expressed amounted to 5,130,888 shares, of which 73.3% under the Global Offering (through 46 orders from French and foreign institutional investors, representing a demand of approximately €50.2 million) and 26.7% under the Open Price Offer (through nearly 9,843 orders from individual shareholders, representing a demand of approximately €18.3 million). In view of the strong demand observed, i.e. 68.5 million euros, the Company has decided to implement the Extension Clause in full.

Allocation of the Offer

In total, the number of shares allocated following the exercise of the Extension Clause amounts to 1,938,636 shares, allocated as follows:

1,669,838shares within the framework of the Global Offering mainly intended for institutional investors in France and in certain countries (with the exception of the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan), representing approximately 22.3 M€, i.e. 86.1% of the total number of shares allocated; and

268,798 shares in the framework of the OPO, representing approximately 3.6 M€, i.e. 13.9% of the total number of shares allocated. Within the framework of the OPO, the A1 orders (from 1 share up to 200 shares included) will be served up to 25.0% and the A2 orders (beyond 200 shares) will be served up to 10.0%.

The 1,938,636 allocated shares consist of 1,515,210 newly issued shares of LARGO and 196,154 existing shares sold by 37 current shareholders within the framework of the Offer.

The total gross proceeds of the capital increase of the Company amount to approximately €20.2 million, including the issue premium (of which 963 thousands by way of compensation of receivables), after full exercise of the Extension Clause and before exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

LARGO has granted Portzamparc an Over-Allotment Option, exercisable until May 22, 2021, for a maximum of 227,281 new shares, i.e. a maximum amount of approximately 3.0 M€.

Reasons for the Offer and use of the fundraising: consolidate its current positions in distribution and accelerate the deployment of the offer on three additional sales channels

The net proceeds of the funds raised will be used to finance the following objectives:

approximately 20% of the proceeds will be devoted to retaining and expanding the current client portfolio in order to increase the Company's market share in retail sales and to address a first international expansion phase, with Spain being the primary focus; and

approximately 80% of the proceeds will be devoted to deploying the offer across three additional sales channels: Telecom operators (approximately 50% of the funds raised), which represent both the main driver for collecting used smartphones with an uptake of almost 90% 2 and access to substantial sales volumes; The B-to-C offer (approximately 15% of the funds raised) through the development of the Company's "rilax-mobile.fr" e-commerce site launched in November 2020. An aggressive marketing strategy will be implemented in order to increase traffic, and an enhanced version aimed at improving the client experience and a German version should be launched by early 2022; The B-to-B offer (approximately 15% of the funds raised) to establish reliance on refurbished devices in businesses' CSR policies. The Company is putting the emphasis on the development of an offer, called "Blue Pearl", aimed at the B-to-B segment, an offer developed with its subsidiary (HAVETECH).



Abstention and Lock-up commitment

Abstention commitment by the Company: for a period of 180 calendar days from the date of settlement-delivery of the new shares that are the subject of this Offering, LARGO is committed not except with the prior written agreement of Portzamparc to issue, offer, lend, lease or divest, directly or indirectly (notably in the form of derivative transactions comprising underlying shares), Company shares, equity securities or other securities giving right through conversion, exchange, reimbursement, presentation of a warrant or any other manner to the allocation of shares issued or to be issued representing a portion of the Company's capital or the allocation of other of the Company's equity securities, or financial instruments tied to the Company's shares, nor to carry out any operation with a similar economic impact, nor to publicly announce its intention to carry out such operations.

Lock-up commitments by the Company: a group of shareholders together representing 64% of the Company's capital (including Largo Group to the tune of 56.4%) prior to the Offering have subscribed to a lock-up commitment for a period of 365 calendar days from the date of settlement-delivery of the Offering regarding 100% of the shares held to date (with the exception of the shares to be sold in the context of the Offer).

Another group of shareholders together representing 36% of the Company's capital prior to the Offering have also subscribed to a lock-up commitment for a period of 365 calendar days from the date of settlement-delivery of the Offering regarding 100% of the shares held to date (with the exception of the shares to be sold in the framework of the Offer). However, and by exception, this group of shareholders will have the possibility to sell all or part of these shares provided that this sale is made at a price strictly higher than XX euros per share (i.e. 125% of the Offer price).

In addition to this exception, which only concerns this second group of shareholders, all the retention commitments have been made subject to certain usual exceptions.

Next steps

22nd April, 2021 Settlement-delivery of shares within the framework of the OPO and Global Placement; Start of the stabilisation period (if applicable). 23rd April, 2021 Start of trading in the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. 22nd May, 2021 Deadline for exercise of the Over-Allotment Option; End of the stabilisation period (if implemented).

Eligibility of the Offering for PEA-PME equity savings plans:

The Company announces that it complies with the eligibility criteria for French PEA-PME equity savings schemes specified by the implementing decree of 4th March, 2014 (Decree n°2014-283). As a result, the Company's shares can be fully incorporated within PEA-PME accounts, which enjoy the same tax benefits as the traditional PEA plan*.

These advantages are conditional and limited to available ceilings. Interested individuals are invited to contact their financial advisor.

Financial intermediaries

ALLEGRA FINANCE

Listing Sponsor

PORTZAMPARC

BNP PARIBAS GROUP

Lead Manager and

Bookrunner

Availability of the Prospectus

Copies of Largo's prospectus approved by the AMF on April 6, 2021 under number 21-096 comprising a securities note, a 6-page summary and a registration document approved by the AMF on 25th March, 2021 under reference number I. 21-005 (the "Prospectus") are available free of charge from the Company's head offices (4 rue Jean Mermoz, 44980 Sainte-Luce-Sur-Loire, France), its website (www.largo-france.fr) and the AMF website (www amf-france.org). Largo draws the public's attention to Chapter 3, "Risk Factors", of the registration document approved by the AMF on 25th March, 2021 under reference number I. 21-005, and notably the liquidity risk (raising funds at the time of a future IPO is the preferred way to cover the cash flow needs identified over the next 12 months) and to Chapter 3, "Risk Factors", of the securities note, and notably the risk of capital loss. The approval of the Prospectus should not be construed to be an endorsement of the securities being offered.

For all information pertaining to Largo's IPO project, please go to https://www.largo-finance.com/

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company's creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

1 On the basis of a share price of €13.35.

2 https://www.recommerce-group.com/wp-content/uploads/RSE-Recommerce_2019.pdf (page 35)

