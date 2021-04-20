AM Best has maintained its negative market segment outlook on the Spanish life insurance segment.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Life Insurance", notes that the Spanish life sector, along with other European life segments, continues to face significant headwinds in 2021, exacerbated by the COVID-19-driven economic downturn.

However, in AM Best's view, the segment's strong capitalisation level provides a buffer to absorb a degree of pressure from negative factors, such as the decline in demand for savings products, the persistent low interest rate environment and the potential for asset impairments and investment volatility.

AM Best will continue to monitor the situation going forward and may revise the segment outlook to stable if Spanish life insurers demonstrate their continued ability to generate strong profits and maintain stable capitalisation, even in these tough conditions.

