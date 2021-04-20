DJ OTAQ Plc: Holding(s) in Company

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) OTAQ Plc: Holding(s) in Company 20-Apr-2021 / 17:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting OTAQ PLC rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name ELIE DANGOOR City and country of registered office (if applicable) LONDON 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name THE BANK OF NEW YORK (NOMINEES) LIMITED City and country of registered office (if applicable) LONDON 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17 MARCH 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19 APRIL 2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Total % of voting rights of % of voting rights attached through financial both Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % voting rights of (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A issuervii + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on 3.83% 3.83% 30,770,783 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of (Art 10 of possible) Directive 2004/ Directive 2004/ (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/ 109/EC) (DTR5.1) 109/EC) EC) (DTR5.1) EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK6JQ137 1,177,905 3.83% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,177,905 3.83% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be Type of financial Expiration Conversion acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting datex Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights rights settlementxii 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than equals or is higher than threshold the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion LONDON Date of completion 20 APRIL 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 Category Code: HOL TIDM: OTAQ LEI Code: 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 Sequence No.: 100175 EQS News ID: 1186855 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186855&application_name=news

