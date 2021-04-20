Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Will Serle - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 208,768 Sale of shares £0.44650 98,318 Retention of shares Nil 110,450

Rupert Green - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 193,856 Sale of shares £0.44650 91,296 Retention of shares Nil 102,560

Garry Dryburgh - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 226,664 Sale of shares £0.44650 106,746 Retention of shares Nil 119,918

Mark Cook - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale of shares: