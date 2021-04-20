Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 
20.04.2021
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, April 20

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameWill Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh and Mark Cook
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusWill Serle - Chief People Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Mark Cook - Executive Officer Technology Solutions
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale/retention of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Will Serle - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil208,768
Sale of shares£0.44650 98,318
Retention of sharesNil110,450

Rupert Green - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil193,856
Sale of shares£0.4465091,296
Retention of sharesNil102,560

Garry Dryburgh - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil226,664
Sale of shares£0.44650106,746
Retention of sharesNil119,918

Mark Cook - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale of shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil167,015
Sale of shares£0.44650167,015
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil796,303
Sale of shares£0.44650463,375
Retention of sharesNil332,928
e)Date of the transaction2021-04-16

16:40 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
