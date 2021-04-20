Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2021 | 19:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magna International Inc.: Q1-2021 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, April 20, 2021))

Q1-2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY - MAY 6, 2021
7:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-800-954-0686
International: 1-416-981-9017
Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 13, 2021
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21993617

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
