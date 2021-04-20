Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 
Stuttgart
20.04.21
16:24 Uhr
9,160 Euro
-0,390
-4,08 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6408,89520:39
8,6458,76020:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2021 | 20:05
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - AGM Notice

Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found in the links below and on our website at www.flexlng.com.

April 20, 2021
The Board of Directors
Flex LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs.

Attachments

  • FLEX LNG - 20F 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a6c7524-e820-4add-a577-62398250785b)
  • 2021 AGM Notice _FLEX (signed) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b812a301-cef8-4a3b-aeed-67d9d3d3b254)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
