20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
20.04.2021
Belkin Announces Secure Holder for Apple AirTag

Coming Soon to Belkin.com, Apple.com, and Apple Stores

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ?Belkin, ?a global consumer electronics leader, today introduces the Belkin Secure Holder, a convenient and secure way of attaching Apple's new AirTag to your important belongings.

Belkin Secure Holder

AirTag is a small and lightweight accessory that taps into the global Find My network to enable iPhone users to keep track of and find items using Apple's Find My app, all with privacy and security built-in.

The Belkin Secure Holder is the newest addition to the company's portfolio of accessories designed exclusively for Apple products. Available in two variations - with Key Ring or with Strap - the Belkin Secure Holder features an innovative twist-and-lock closure to keep AirTag safely secured in place, while raised edges help to protect against scratches. The Belkin Secure Holder is available in four colors - black, white, pink and blue - for a personalized look. Whether you're attaching AirTag to car keys or a backpack, the Belkin Secure Holder ensures AirTag is locked in place and protected.

"Belkin's heritage in designing people-inspired products is at the core of everything we do and we're excited to bring to market a new way to support breakthrough technology for our customers," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. "Belkin Secure Holder introduces a convenient and stylish way for our customers to use Apple's latest innovation. We know they'll love AirTag's unparalleled finding experience, bringing them greater peace of mind."

The Belkin Secure Holder will be available for purchase beginning Friday, April 23 on Apple.com for $12.95 USD.

Imagery is available for download here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ba9cgf3bb4yvbak/AADe-RZdkIgz05Q0YAttNcqsa?dl=0

About Belkin?
Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

# # #

Foxconn Interconnect Technology x Belkin International logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492214/Belkin_Secure_Holder.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804342/FIT_Belkin_Family_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
