Gladstone Securities Fills Critical Operations Role in its Ongoing Buildout

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Gladstone Securities LLC (the "Company"), an affiliated broker-dealer of The Gladstone Companies, that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land") and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial"), has hired Zach Adams as its Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Adams becomes the Company's third hire, where he joins recently named National Sales Manager, John Sabey, and National Accounts Manager, Sean Boyd, in the continued distribution team buildout. The Company previously engaged third party vendors and their wholesaling and national accounts teams to distribute preferred stock offerings for Gladstone Land and Gladstone Commercial, both publicly traded REITs. In his new role, Mr. Adams will be responsible for operational infrastructure, technology platform, new fund on-boarding, client services, transfer agent and custodial firm matters, and will support the distribution efforts of the Company's affiliated funds' current and future product offerings.

Mr. Adams has been in the financial services industry for over nine years. He began his career with an independent retirement plan consulting firm where he gained experience working with retirement plans and advisors before working with a trust company focused on the alternative investment space. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Adams served as Managing Director for Timbrel Capital, where he was responsible for the implementation and maintenance of alternative investment distribution. Mr. Adams graduated from Barry University with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Administration.

"We've worked with Zach for several years during his time at other firms, so we're excited to have him formally join our new team at Gladstone Securities. With the experience he has in the industry generally, as well as with our offerings and our affiliated companies specifically, Zach will be a key contributor to making our offerings run efficiently and effectively as the amount of capital we raise continues to grow," said John Kent, Head of Capital Markets at The Gladstone Companies.

Gladstone Securities specializes in fundraising and strategic advisory services for affiliated funds of The Gladstone Companies. Gladstone Securities, LLC is the investment banking affiliate of Gladstone Management Corporation, an investment adviser headquartered in the Washington, DC area, with offices in New York, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Florida and California.

