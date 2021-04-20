Culmina Ventures Corp.: Culmina Ventures Completes Share Consolidation and Share Cancellation and Return to Treasury

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Culmina Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Culmina"), announces that effective April 19, 2021, it has completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a 2:1 basis and a total of 2,465,250 post-consolidated common shares of the Company have been cancelled and returned to treasury. As a result, the Company currently has 10,000,000 common shares issued and outstanding.

For more information, please contact the Company at 778-331-8505 or email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Culmina Ventures Corp.

Scott Ackerman

Director

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Culmina Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641439/Culmina-Ventures-Completes-Share-Consolidation-and-Share-Cancellation-and-Return-to-Treasury