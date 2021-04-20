Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of all items at today's 2021 AGM and that the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of up to one-hundred (100) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") was approved by the shareholders, with 73.53% voting in favour of the resolution. The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.

The Company currently has 193,957,191 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation the Company anticipates there will be 1,939,572 common shares issued and outstanding.

Having received shareholder approval the Consolidation remains subject to acceptance from the TSX-V.

Additional Information

Gunther Roehlig

Interim CEO

Zinc One Resources Inc.

Phone: (604) 683-0911

Email: groehlig@zincone.com

www.zincone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One's limited operating history, its ability to repay the principal amount and accrued interest of the Loan, its ability to complete sufficient financing to repay amounts owed to its creditors and its ability to meet its ongoing property payment obligations in Peru and maintain its ownership in its mineral projects. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81105