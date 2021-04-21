Real Restoration Group Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Real Restoration Group (RRG), a company specializing in construction, development, and restoration, celebrates its achievements and growth-driven business model of 10 years. The 10th anniversary of the company marks exceptional performance standards and the ability to strive for perfection with a strong competitive drive. After a decade, the Chicago-based company is more enthusiastic, optimistic, and passionate than ever to serve its clients.

The relentless commitment and approach of the Real Restoration Group have managed to galvanize the best construction, development, and restoration practices in Chicago. The company founder, Morris Gershengorin, believes that Real Restoration Group intends to raise its bar of construction, development, and restoration services.

Over the years, Real Restoration Group has rendered some of the most sophisticated and professional construction and restoration services. It harnesses the power of its agile team that continues to surpass the expectations of its clients. Real Restoration Group understands the relevance of agile project management. It is a result-driven approach that brings skilled designers, managers, and architects on the same page.

With a personalized approach and dedicated team, Real Restoration Group has been able to cut costs, save time, and improve the quality of every project. The construction and development company plans to leverage more opportunities and propel towards market expansion in the foreseeable future. For Real Restoration Group, the personalized approach in construction and development has become the need of the hour. At its core, the firm wants to achieve long-term growth and offer high-standard service to its clients.

Moreover, Real Restoration Group takes pride in its accolades and awards. The construction and development company primarily offers specialized services in retail, multi-family, hospitality, hotel, institutional, residential, office, and affordable housing areas. The combination of teamwork, extensive experience, use of modern tech, competitive drive, and reliable approach of Real Restoration Group ensures the success of each job.

As of now, the Real Restoration Group enjoys continuous expansion and growth. Initially, however, the construction and development firm was started with just $100. In fact, its first project was in the midst of a market crash and for a small residential space. Fortunately, big things have small beginnings. From out-of-garage planning to the first office on Fulton to the current wide range of operations in Chicago, it's been a long journey for Real Restoration Group.

But since the inception, the construction and development company had no intention to compromise on the quality of customer service like other market players. Although the seed capital of the firm was not significant in the early stages, it managed to work on a perfected process that works in favor of the clients and pushes growth boundaries.

In order to move forward in the right direction, Real Restoration Group understood from the start the customer experience is the key to establish a strong market presence in the U.S.

It is imperative to understand that unlike most companies, Real Restoration Group did not have millions of capital funding from investors. Instead, it was the dedicated, effort, and intuitive approach of its talented team from the start that helped the construction and development company climb the ladder of success. In fact, working long hours and the persistent mindset of the team continues to be the beating heart of the company.

In a span of 10 years, Real Restoration Group has won awards by Inc. 5000, Better Business Bureau, CV Magazine, and Silicon Review. In fact, Crain's Chicago hails Real Restoration Group as one of the best organizations to work for. Similarly, Inc. 5000 also has awarded Real Restoration Group as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. RRG enjoys the status of the most trusted company in the marketplace by Better Business Bureau. At one point, CV Magazine also awarded RR as the Best Construction and Restoration Company of the Year.

Throughout the course of 10-years, the team members at Real Restoration Group have had to make tough decisions to make the most out of new opportunities and drive growth. Despite the onslaught of challenges, the construction and development firm managed to evolve through rigorous training.

"No retreat, no surrender, our push for success is not an option," said Morris Gershengorin, the Founder and CEO of Real Restoration Group.

Currently, Real Restoration Group takes pride in its diverse team. The fact that people from all walks of life contribute towards the betterment of the company makes the process more innovative and unique. According to the RRG's dedicated team members, the awards don't come as a surprise. Instead, awards, honors, and titles reflect the professionalism and ability to ensure customer satisfaction on all jobs.

About Real Restoration Group:

Real Restoration Group provides construction services to government, education, healthcare, institutional and commercial clients throughout the Midwestern United States and South Florida Market. Committed to simplifying the building experience, Real Restoration Group offers construction management, general contracting and design-build services across a wide range of projects that require the highest standards for operation. Real Restoration Group is headquartered in Chicago IL, with additional offices coming soon in Miami and Delray.

For more information about Real Restoration Group, contact the company here:

Real Restoration Group

Morris Gershengorin

(312) 265-4668

info@realrestore.com

1322 W Walton St,

Chicago, IL 60642

SOURCE: Real Restoration Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641463/Real-Restoration-Group-Celebrates-Its-10-Year-Anniversary