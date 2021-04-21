DJ EQS-News: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

EQS-News / 21/04/2021 / 11:29 UTC+8 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-FNEW YORK, April 20, 2021 -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE: SNP; HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/ listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China Zip Code: 100728 Attention to: Investor Relations Department? End -Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Beijing Beijing Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Fax:(8610) 5996 0386 Email:ir@sinopec.com Email:ir@sinopec.com Hong Kong Hong Kong Tel:(852) 2824 2638 Tel:(852) 2522 1838 Fax:(852) 2824 3669 Fax:(852) 2521 9955 Email:ir@sinopechk.com Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk Houston Tel:(832) 834 2431 Fax:(713) 544 8878 Email:alpinewu@sinopec.com File: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

21/04/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 23:29 ET (03:29 GMT)