China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE:SNP)(HKEX:00386)(SSE:600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department