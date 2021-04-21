Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC2 ISIN: FR0011184241 Ticker-Symbol: A89 
Tradegate
20.04.21
19:33 Uhr
9,720 Euro
+0,020
+0,21 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADOCIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6909,83008:11
9,7109,81008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADOCIA
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOCIA SAS9,720+0,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.