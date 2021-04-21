Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's CEO Jukka Ruuska leaves the company

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 21 APRIL 2021 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

Enento Group's CEO Jukka Ruuska leaves the company

Enento Group Plc's CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company. The Group's Board of Directors will start the recruiting process of a new CEO immediately. Jukka Ruuska will continue in his position until his successor will start, however no later than 31 October 2021.

"After nearly a decade as CEO, it's time for personal renewal and time to move towards new. It has been a great opportunity to develop Asiakastieto to Enento Group together with great Enento employees committed to business development. I am proud of the results we have achieved and would like to thank all my excellent colleagues. Meeting customers is one of the best parts of this work and I want to express my gratitude to our customers for the opportunity for a real dialogue", says Jukka Ruuska, CEO of the Enento Group.

"I would like to thank Jukka for his significant contribution in developing Enento Group. During his tenure as CEO, the Group's net sales has increased by more than 350%. In addition to that the Group, which has been changing from Asiakastieto to Enento, has evolved into a leading information service provider in the Nordics. Since the listing on the stock exchange in 2015, the Group's Total Shareholder Return has risen to 166% and annualized return to 17,5 %", states Patrick Lapveteläinen, Enento Group's Chairman of the Board.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Patrick Lapveteläinen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 10 516 0007

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.