Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPC0 ISIN: NO0010650013 Ticker-Symbol: 7BG 
Tradegate
19.04.21
09:09 Uhr
2,980 Euro
-0,166
-5,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGENBIO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGENBIO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9082,97409:49
2,9162,96609:49
Dow Jones News
21.04.2021 | 08:31
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BerGenBio (BGBIO): Bemcentinib preliminary data in COVID-19

DJ BerGenBio (BGBIO): Bemcentinib preliminary data in COVID-19 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
BerGenBio (BGBIO): Bemcentinib preliminary data in COVID-19 
21-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 21 April 2021 
 
BerGenBio (BGBIO): Bemcentinib preliminary data in COVID-19 
BerGenBio (BGBIO) has announced preliminary data for lead asset bemcentinib, an oral once daily highly selective AXL 
inhibitor for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalisation. In the Phase II ACCORD-2 and 
BGBC020 trials, treatment with bemcentinib led to numerically fewer deaths versus standard of care up to day 29. 
Preliminary analysis of the primary endpoint, time to clinical improvement of at least two points on the WHO nine-point 
ordinal scale, or live discharge from the hospital, was numerically in bemcentinib's favour but not statistically 
significant in this small study with a diverse patient population and demographic. Detailed top-line data are expected 
in May. If favourable, we expect an additional global Phase III study will be required before emergency use 
authorisation. We value BGBIO at NOK4.72bn. 
 
We continue to value BerGenBio at NOK4.72bn or NOK 53.8/share. Our forecasts remain unchanged. The key value drivers 
are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales USD1.2bn, NOK37.2/share) and AML (peak sales USD598m, NOK12.2/share) plus 
the COVID-19 opportunity (peak sales USD300m, NOK5.4/share). 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Dr Susie Jana +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Dr John Priestner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1186795 21-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

BERGENBIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.