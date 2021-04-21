DJ BerGenBio (BGBIO): Bemcentinib preliminary data in COVID-19

Edison Investment Research Limited BerGenBio (BGBIO): Bemcentinib preliminary data in COVID-19 21-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 21 April 2021 BerGenBio (BGBIO): Bemcentinib preliminary data in COVID-19 BerGenBio (BGBIO) has announced preliminary data for lead asset bemcentinib, an oral once daily highly selective AXL inhibitor for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalisation. In the Phase II ACCORD-2 and BGBC020 trials, treatment with bemcentinib led to numerically fewer deaths versus standard of care up to day 29. Preliminary analysis of the primary endpoint, time to clinical improvement of at least two points on the WHO nine-point ordinal scale, or live discharge from the hospital, was numerically in bemcentinib's favour but not statistically significant in this small study with a diverse patient population and demographic. Detailed top-line data are expected in May. If favourable, we expect an additional global Phase III study will be required before emergency use authorisation. We value BGBIO at NOK4.72bn. We continue to value BerGenBio at NOK4.72bn or NOK 53.8/share. Our forecasts remain unchanged. The key value drivers are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales USD1.2bn, NOK37.2/share) and AML (peak sales USD598m, NOK12.2/share) plus the COVID-19 opportunity (peak sales USD300m, NOK5.4/share). Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Dr Susie Jana +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Dr John Priestner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

