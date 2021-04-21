DJ Sistema PJSFC: Segezha Group announces indicative price range for IPO and planned listing on Moscow Exchange

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Segezha Group announces indicative price range for IPO and planned listing on Moscow Exchange 21-Apr-2021 / 09:06 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan, or in any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law Segezha Group announces indicative price range for IPO and planned listing on Moscow Exchange Moscow, 21 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation" or, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, notes the announcement by its subsidiary, Segezha Group PJSC ("Segezha Group" or the "Company") regarding the indicative price range for its initial public offering (the "Offering") and planned listing of ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares") on Moscow Exchange and the publication of the offering memorandum in relation to the Offering (the "Offering Memorandum"). Expected Offering highlights - The indicative Price Range in the respect of the offering has been set between RUB 7.75 and RUB 10.25 per Offer Share. - In the Offering, the Company expects to issue new shares representing up to an additional 32.4% of its current share capital, raising at least RUB 30 billion. This would result in an expected market capitalization for Segezha Group of between RUB 122.5 billion and RUB 152.4 billion on a post-money basis[1]. - In addition, Sistema and/or one of its fully owned subsidiaries, is expected to make available further shares pursuant to an over-allotment option of up to 15% of the total number of shares offered in the Offering. Sistema will remain the majority shareholder of Segezha Group following completion of the Offering. Full text of the announcement is available at Segezha Group's website https://segezha-group.com/en/press-center/news/ segezha-group-announces-indicative-price-range-for-ipo-and-planned-listing-on-moscow-exchange/. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in the United States, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Sistema does not intend to register any portion of any offering of securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Market capitalization range provided assumes RUB 30 billion of primary proceeds -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 100177 EQS News ID: 1186931 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 02:06 ET (06:06 GMT)