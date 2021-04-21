Over 75% of the funds raised will go to finance new value-generating projects, to reach the critical mass required to meet constantly increasing demand in Europlasma's main areas of expertise

Alpha Blue Ocean Europlasma operate a rigorous value creation plan. Within this framework, Europlasma will only take the decision to expand SRF production capacity, asbestos processing or, in the near future, the processing of other hazardous waste, and to construct new units, once existing units are saturated. The decision will be based on an order book guaranteeing that the new infrastructure will be profitable right away.

The funds invested by Europlasma will constitute equity for these new units, so that they retain control. The orders will assist the mobilization of banking partners, local authorities or investment funds that may support the projects.

Pierre Vannineuse, Founder and CEO of Alpha Blue Ocean, says: 'It is very satisfying to be renewing our financial partnership with Eurosplasma. As we start our second year of collaboration, we can see how much work has been done by Jérôme Garnache-Creuillot and the Europlasma teams. Europlasma is one of French industry's flagship companies as well as being a pioneer, setting the standard for its sector globally. Signing an agreement spanning 7 years is a key step. We are both in this partnership for the long term, and we want to continue to grow stronger, as we have done in recent months.'

Jérôme Garnache-Creuillot, Chairman and CEO of Europlasma, says: 'We have successfully completed the first phase of developing Europlasma. The relevance, effectiveness and competitiveness of our technology are crystal clear. Now we must work to make it better known and to deploy it in France, in other countries, and also in other sectors. Today, many industry players are looking for large-scale solutions for the final management of their complex waste and the decarbonization of their activities. Against this background, Europlasma must have the necessary financial agility to exploit to the full the large number of commercial offers it has received. We would like to thank Alpha Blue Ocean for its commitment to and understanding of our strategy, which forms the basis for this new ambitious step for our Group.

For more information or to request an interview with an Alpha Blue Ocean director, please contact the press service: pr@abo.co

About Alpha Blue Ocean:

Created in 2017 by Pierre Vannineuse, Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani, Alpha Blue Ocean is a young, dynamic family office. Its mission is to revolutionize the finance industry by offering consistently high-performance solutions that are tailored to risk.

Alpha Blue Ocean operates through a direct, rational and effective approach. Alpha Blue Ocean offers alternative finance solutions: flexible solutions for listed companies, also known as private investments or PIPE (private investments in public equities).

ABO is active across the globe and is behind the turnaround and development of Erytech, Europlasma, Safe Orthopaedics, Intrasens and Douaisienne de Basse Tension (DBT), plus others.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006268/en/

Contacts:

Rajae Elantari pr@abo.co