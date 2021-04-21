Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Hydract A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen April 21, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Hydract A/S share (short name: HYDRCT) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Hydract belongs to the industry sector and is the 5. company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021, and it is the 38th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Hydract's mission is to develop valves and other products and services that make a significant contribution to the green transition in process industries, where hygienic production is required, and which at the same time create significant competitive advantages for Hydract's customers. Hydract will expand Hydract technology globally, driven by customer needs for solutions that improve their time-to-market, product waste, climate footprint, energy costs, and food safety. "With the listing of Hydract on Nasdaq First North, we have reached an important milestone on the journey that started out in 2008 by the development of our water hydraulics technology," says Peter Espersen, CEO of Hydract. "The overwhelming positive response from our shareholders is as important to us as the capital we have raised. It only confirms that there is a societal desire for industries to contribute to the green transition, and that sustainable industrial production and a sound business can go hand in hand. We look forward to continuing the journey with our customers and partners, and to boost innovation in the food industry". "We are proud to welcome Hydract to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Hydract's green-tech technology meets the huge demand from investors for sustainable companies, and at the same time Hydract's solutions contribute to how their customers can achieve their ESG goals and thereby support the UN's global goals." Hydract has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communications Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853246