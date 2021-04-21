Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 08:41
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Hydract A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen April 21, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
Hydract A/S share (short name: HYDRCT) starts today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. Hydract belongs to the industry sector and is the 5. company
which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021, and it is the
38th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Hydract's mission is to develop valves and other products and services that
make a significant contribution to the green transition in process industries,
where hygienic production is required, and which at the same time create
significant competitive advantages for Hydract's customers. Hydract will expand
Hydract technology globally, driven by customer needs for solutions that
improve their time-to-market, product waste, climate footprint, energy costs,
and food safety. 

"With the listing of Hydract on Nasdaq First North, we have reached an
important milestone on the journey that started out in 2008 by the development
of our water hydraulics technology," says Peter Espersen, CEO of Hydract. "The
overwhelming positive response from our shareholders is as important to us as
the capital we have raised. It only confirms that there is a societal desire
for industries to contribute to the green transition, and that sustainable
industrial production and a sound business can go hand in hand. We look forward
to continuing the journey with our customers and partners, and to boost
innovation in the food industry". 

"We are proud to welcome Hydract to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Hydract's green-tech
technology meets the huge demand from investors for sustainable companies, and
at the same time Hydract's solutions contribute to how their customers can
achieve their ESG goals and thereby support the UN's global goals." 

Hydract has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communications Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853246
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.