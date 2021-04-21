Shippeo, the European leader in real-time supply chain transportation visibility, has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms 2021. The complimentary report is available at shippeo.com.

Shippeo COO Lucien Besse is pleased to see the company's market momentum being acknowledged. "We believe our recognition in the Magic Quadrant reflects upon our heavy investment in R&D and rapid deployment support over the past year as the pandemic stimulates unprecedented interest in RTTV solutions." This interest has led Gartner to predict that, "by 2023, 50% of global product-centric enterprises will have invested in real-time transportation visibility platforms."

"We're proud to have a market-leading visibility product and to have achieved strong growth with some of the highest customer recommendation rates," adds Besse. The company has also developed the most accurate and reliable ETA in the industry while offering full GDPR compliance. The COO attributes Shippeo's leadership position in Europe to having a strong regional presence and deep market understanding, along with highly customer-centric and holistic approaches to solution design and project implementation. "It's a testament to our team's laser focus on customer satisfaction, along with our delivery of world-class innovations in visibility and automation, helping customers benefit from increased convergence within value chains."

Rapid carrier network growth has been helped by an expansion in localized support teams, speaking 30 languages, as well as Shippeo's commitment to neutrality, zero carrier fees and leveraging richer datasets through deep TMS integrations. Shippeo tracks 10 million shipments a year, in 72 countries and connects with 140,000 carriers via 750+ TMS, Telematics, Shipping Lines and Parcel API integrations.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, 14 April 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

