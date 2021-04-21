Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Results of Elections

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company")

Results of Elections

The Company received the following elections (including deemed elections) in connection with the Scheme:

Rollover Option: 31,059,677 Shares

Cash Option: 27,293,289 Shares

The Cash Option, which is limited to 30 per cent. of the Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury), was therefore oversubscribed. Accordingly, the Basic Entitlement of all Shareholders who have validly elected or deemed to have elected for the Cash Option will be accepted in full and Excess Applications for the Cash Option will be scaled back into IST UK Equity Shares on a pro rata basis.

In accordance with the Scheme, eligible Shareholders that made no Election have been deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option.

Accordingly, after scaling back Excess Applications, 70 per cent. of the Company's Shares will rollover into Invesco Select Trust plc, with the balance taking the Cash Option.

Therefore, the Shares will be reclassified as follows:

40,847,077 Shares with "A" rights, being the right to receive IST UK Equity Shares; and

17,505,889 Shares with "B" rights, being the right to receive cash.

The amendment to the listing of the Shares has been requested and dealings in the Reclassified Shares are expected to commence at 8:00 a.m. on 22 April 2021, and the listing and dealings in Reclassified Shares is subsequently expected to be suspended at 7:30 am on 23 April 2021.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular to Shareholders dated 30 March 2021 unless the context otherwise requires.

21 April 2021

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 3753 1000

Angus Pottinger

Will Ellis

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135