PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q1 2021

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Stuttgart
21.04.21
10:30 Uhr
9,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,53 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4509,55011:08
21.04.2021
21-Apr-2021 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MMK Group IFRS FINANCIAL 
RESULTS for q1 2021   PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one 
             of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its financial results for Q1 
             2021. 
21 APRIL 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia

MMK GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q1 2021 

USD mln 
                Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %    Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Revenue             2,185  1,852  18.0%  2,185  1,710  27.8% 
EBITDA             726   474   53.2%  726   442   64.3% 
EBITDA margin, %        33.2%  25.6%  7.6 p.p. 33.2%  25.8%  7.4 p.p. 
Profit for the period      477   313   52.4%  477   131   264.1% 
Free cash flow1         125   125   0.0%   125   115   8.7% 
Net debt            145   -88   -    145   30   - 
Net debt/EBITDA         0.08x  - 0.06x -    0.08x  0.02x  - 
Net working capital       1,050  745   40.9%  1,050  882   19.0% 
L3M Net working capital/revenue 12.0%  10.1%  1.9 p.p. 12.0%  12.9%  - 0.9 p.p.

1 - Free cash flow is calculated as net cash from operating activities plus interest received and proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, net of purchase of PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX). 

- MMK Group's revenue increased by 18.0% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to USD 2,185 mln, which reflects a 
         growth in steel prices in Russia and globally. 
 
KEY FINANCIAL 
INDICATORS   - EBITDA for Q1 2021 grew to USD 726 mln, up 53.2% q-o-q, reflecting revenue growth fuelled by 
         favourable market developments. EBITDA margin increased by 7.6 p.p. to 33.2%. 
FOR Q1 2021 
 
VS Q4 2020 
        - Net profit was USD 477 mln, up 52.4% q-o-q as a result of higher margins. 
 
 
        - FCF for the quarter remained flat at USD 125 mln, driven by working capital build-up amid higher 
         prices for metal products and an increase in the share of export sales with longer sales realisation 
         period, as well as restocking ahead of the construction season. 
        - MMK Group's revenue increased by 27.8% year-on-year (y-o-y), driven by higher sales due to the 
         completion of the modernisation at Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 and an upward trend in market prices for 
         metal products. 
 
KEY FINANCIAL 
INDICATORS   - EBITDA increased by 64.3% y-o-y reflecting higher revenues. EBITDA margin was up 7.4 p.p. to 33.2%. 
FOR Q1 2021 
VS Q1 2020   - Net profit for Q1 2021 more than tripled year-on-year reflecting the increased business margins amid 
         the recovering global markets. 
 
        - FCF for the quarter increased by 8.7% year-on-year and amounted to USD 125 mln.

COMMENT BY MMK'S CEO 

Dear shareholders and colleagues, 
CEO 
 
PAVEL 
SHILYAEV   « The gradual recovery of Russia's economy that took shape at the end of the last year continued into the 
        first quarter of 2021. The government's stimulus package launched last year continued to support all 
        sectors of the economy, which in turn had a positive impact on apparent steel use and helped us 
        demonstrate strong financial performance, corroborating once again that we are on a right track in our 
        strategic development. 
Ensuring a safe working environment remains our top priority. For instance, our LTISR substantially decreased in the 
first quarter year-on-year, witnessing a notable decline in the injury rate. I am pleased to note that our efforts to 
foster and improve our sustainability practices are recognised by wider community. In March 2021, the ISS international 
rating agency changed its ESG Corporate Rating outlook for MMK from "D+" to "C". The rating upgrade reflects our 
continued strong performance and commitment to UN corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. 
In the first quarter, demand for steel was significantly driven by the continuing effect of the pent-up demand 
generated last year and supported by economic stimulus packages launched by governments around the world. In Russia, 
key steel consumers during the first quarter included the automotive industry and the construction sector. As for our 
sales structure, during the first quarter our domestic sales (Russia and CIS) were 73% and sales of premium products - 
40% of total sales. 
During the first quarter, we continued working on the new coke-oven battery project as well as performing preparatory 
works for the Cold-Rolling Mill 1700 start-up. The launch of the mill is tentatively slated for May. The revamped mill 
will boost our annual output of premium products by 0.8 mln tonnes. Previously announced plans for CAPEX expected in 
2021 remain unchanged at USD 1 bn. 
Financial stability remains a top priority for the Company. MMK's debt leverage remains among the industry's lowest at 
0.08x Net Debt/EBITDA as of the end of the first quarter. The Group's high level of available liquidity (USD 1.4 bn) 
provides it with a strong cushion to successfully meet its strategic commitments. 
        MMK consistently generates sufficient cash flow and reiterates its commitment to our dividend policy. 
        Reliable dividend payouts are a key element of our operations, aimed at creating more value for all 
        shareholders of the Company. Considering the Q1 2021 results, coupled with our confidence in our 
        financial outlook amid the further economic recovery both in Russia and globally, the Board of 
        Directors can recommend that MMK shareholders approve a dividend of RUB 1.795 per ordinary share (212% 
        of FCF) for Q1 2021, in line with the Company's strategic commitment to maximize TSR. 
        »

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA 

USD mln         Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %    Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Revenue         2,105  1,734  21.4%  2,105  1,602  31.2% 
EBITDA          707   447   58.2%  707   421   67.9% 
EBITDA margin, %     33.6%  25.8%  7.8 p.p. 33.6%  26.3%  7.3 p.p. 
Cash cost of slab, USD/t 340   285   19.3%  340   267   27.3% 
+ 21.4% Q-o-Q 
REVENUE 
       The Russian steel segment's revenue for Q1 2021 increased by 21.4% to USD 2,105 mln driven by the growth 
       in global prices for metal products and the continuing strong demand. The increase in revenue by 31.2% 
+ 58.2% Q-o-Q y-o-y was caused by the global business recovery and favourable pricing. 
EBITDA 
       The segment's EBITDA for Q1 2021 grew by 58.2% q-o-q to USD 707 mln, as a result of growing sales margins 
       amid an increase in global prices for metal products. EBITDA grew by 67.9% y-o-y, following the increase 
       in revenue. 
       The Group's Q1 2021 profitability saw a positive boost to the sum of USD 11 mln for the quarter from the 
       operational efficiency and cost optimisation programmes under our updated strategic initiatives. 
 
       The slab cash cost in Q1 2021 increased by 19.3% to USD 340 per tonne, mainly reflecting the rising 
+ 19.3% Q-o-Q prices for key raw materials. The slab cash cost grew by 27.3% y-o-y. 
SLAB CASH 
COST

STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY 

USD mln      Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %    Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Revenue      166   165   0.6%   166   113   46.9% 
EBITDA      27   21   28.6%  27   3    9x 
EBITDA margin, % 16.3%  12.7%  3.6 p.p. 16.3%  2.7%  13.6 p.p. 
+ 0.6% Q-o-Q 
REVENUE    The Turkish steel segment's revenue for Q1 2021 almost remained flat q-o-q to USD 166 mln, as higher 
       steel prices fully offset lower sales. Revenue grew by 46.9% y-o-y, reflecting higher sales volumes and a 
       favourable market environment. 
       The favourable environment coupled with measures to improve business efficiency increased the segment's 
       EBITDA for Q1 2021 by 28.6% to USD 27 mln. Year-on-year, the Turkish steel segment's EBITDA grew ninefold 
       to USD 27 mln due to the last year's low base caused by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

COAL MINING SEGMENT 

USD mln      Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %     Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Revenue      60   46   30.4%   60   54   11.1% 
EBITDA      25   7    257.1%  25   16   56.3% 
EBITDA margin, % 41.7%  15.2%  26.5 p.p. 41.7%  29.6%  12.1 p.p. 
+ 30.4% Q-o-Q 
       The coal mining segment's revenue for Q1 2021 increased by 30.4% q-o-q to USD 60 mln as a result of 
REVENUE    growing sales and prices for coal concentrate amid favourable market conditions. The segment's revenue 
       grew 11.1% y-o-y. 
 
       Supported by higher prices for coal concentrate, the segment's EBITDA for Q1 2021 more than tripled to 
       USD 25 mln. The segment's EBITDA grew 56.3% y-o-y.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

