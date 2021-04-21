Decama Capital Ltd Transforms its Lakeview Building into a Technology Hub

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decama Capital Ltd (TASE: DCMA), a leading Israeli investment company headquartered in the UK and listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is delighted to announce the completion of its Lakeview Building refurbishments. Beginning in September 2020, and following an investment of 2.8m on the refurbishments, these works saw the building stripped and rebuilt as a state-of-the-art technology hub.

Located on Bond Avenue in Milton Keynes in close proximity to the A5, Milton Keynes Stadium and Bletchley Railway Station, the property is a 40,000 square foot office building and features suites ranging from 550 to 2,000 square foot. Built with energy efficiency in mind, the property has an EPC rating of A & B.

Key tenants include technology companies Go Deploy, an IT Lab provider, and the Infinitive Group, a leading engineering company within the transportation and smart city sectors. The Infinitive Group are also involved in several clean energy projects, notably the Hydrogen Railway, which complements Decama Capital Ltd's plans to explore new investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector, particularly relating to hydrogen technology.

Nate Lorenzi, CEO of Decama Capital Ltd, said: "At Decama Capital Ltd, we are always seeking new ways to build our portfolio and add value to the properties we invest in. As we enter into the green energy market, this project marks a significant stage in our company's expansion journey."

About Decama Capital Ltd

Decama Capital Ltd is an Israeli investment company listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and headquartered in London. Decama Capital engages in real estate activities, management and operation of properties for rent and sale.

https://www.decama.com/