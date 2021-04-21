HotForex launches special trading activity for Ramadan 2021

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the whole month of Ramadan, internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker HotForex offers its clients the opportunity to carry on with their trading while helping those in need with a special limited time activity.

From 13th April to 12th May, for every lot traded (1 standard lot) on forex, gold and silver from trading accounts participating in the activity, HotForex will be donating 1 USD for the well-being of children in Islamic countries. Participants in the Ramadan activity will have the chance to enter three exclusive lucky draws for a chance to win great prizes.

A HotForex spokesperson commented: "At HotForex, we largely focus on social responsibility and always look for ways to support and give back to our surrounding community. With respect to our clients' traditions, we are very pleased to announce this new initiative and we welcome all traders to celebrate Ramadan by joining a good cause with the chance of winning special tech prizes."

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

