The two companies are initially planning to build a 200 MW pumped-hydro facility in the Bostanlyk district of Uzbekistan's Tashkent region.From pv magazine France Uzbek hydroelectric power producer JSC Uzbekhydroenergo (UGE) is planning to join forces with French energy giant EDF to build pumped hydro storage facilities and floating PV plants in Uzbekistan. "The positive meeting concluded with momentum towards signing a future, formal memorandum of understanding which would create a deeper relationship between UGE and EDF," the Uzbek company said. "It also reached preliminary agreements on operational ...

