Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Lipum AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (176/21)

On request of Lipum AB, company registration number 556813-5999, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 22, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:               LIPUM          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 5,052,492        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015660899      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             223155         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556813-5999       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Equity Rights

Short name:           LIPUM TO1                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to  2,695,000                   
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              2 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription  
                 price of SEK 45.00              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:       August 1, 2022 - August 31, 2022        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        August 29, 2022                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0015810429                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:            1                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          223156                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on
+46850300050.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.