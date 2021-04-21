Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
WKN: A2JKR8 ISIN: SE0011116508 Ticker-Symbol: BRZ 
Frankfurt
21.04.21
08:02 Uhr
40,680 Euro
-0,320
-0,78 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Beijer Ref AB (58/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Beijer Ref AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 15, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Apr 23, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BEIJ B   
Terms:                    Split: 3:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0011116508
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 22, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015949748
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Apr 23, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
