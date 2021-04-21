Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Lipum AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (175/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Lipum AB, company registration number 556813-5999, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be April 22, 2021. Shares Short name: LIPUM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 5,052,492 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015660899 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223155 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556813-5999 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: LIPUM TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 2,695,000 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 45.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: August 1, 2022 - August 31, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: August 29, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015810429 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223156 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46850300050.