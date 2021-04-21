Carr's Group has reported a 5% rise in adjusted operating profit during H121. Strong performances from both the Speciality Agriculture and Agricultural Supplies divisions more than compensated for weaker demand from the oil and gas market, which adversely affected the Engineering division. However, the Engineering order book is strengthening with contracts from the nuclear and defence markets, so management expects a second half divisional recovery and its expectations for FY21 performance are unchanged.

