Aegon Asset Management selects Clearwater's cloud native investment accounting, reporting, and analytics SaaS solution to simplify and integrate its global operations

Clearwater Analytics announced today that it is implementing its SaaS-based data management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solution for Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM). Clearwater's solution will help Aegon AM streamline their data, investment accounting and reporting globally.

Aegon AM is an active global investor managing and advising on USD $475 billion of assets for a global client base, including pension plans, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations.

"We recognized that in order to retain our leadership in the insurance asset management market and meet our growth ambitions, we needed leading-edge technology to match those objectives," said Wouter Peters, Global Chief Operating Officer at Aegon AM. "We chose Clearwater for its integrated view across asset classes and its regulatory reporting. This will enable us to replace multiple accounting and reporting systems with one platform."

Clearwater is the leading SaaS solution for investment data management, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting for insurers, investment managers, and other institutional investors. Clearwater's platform, which is backed by a global client servicing team, has evolved according to the needs of the world's most sophisticated insurers, investment managers, and corporations. Region-focused investment accounting and reporting solutions and experts assist clients and help guide the further development of the system, with more than half of Clearwater's 1,300+ employees being dedicated to ongoing software development. Clearwater also recently announced that it is expanding its operations in Europe to more closely serve its European clients like Aegon AM. Aegon sister company Transamerica selected Clearwater for enhancing its investment data management.

"Clearwater is a disruptor in an industry dominated by legacy technologies," said Gayatri Raman, Managing Director, EMEA and APAC at Clearwater. "The Aegon Asset Management team went through a rigorous and exhaustive selection process to find a state-of-the-art solution that will help them streamline and future-proof their operations. We are proud to be chosen by Aegon AM to deliver market-leading investment solutions for its clients."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, and corporations helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

*About Aegon AM

Aegon Asset Management roots go back more than 175 years. It manages and advises on assets of €364 USD 408 billion (as of June 30, 2020) for a global client-base of pension plans, public funds, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations. It is a global business with circa 1,200 employees working across Europe, the Americas and Asia, investing globally while serving clients locally. For more information go to aegonam.com.

