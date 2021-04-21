MD7 Expands International Headquarters in Dublin

Also Announces Opening of New Madrid Office to Further Support European Growth

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MD7, LLC ("MD7" or "the Company"), a mobile infrastructure solutions company that helps customers build a connected world, today announced the expansion of its international headquarters in Dublin to accommodate its rapid growth as the Company meets the increasing needs of mobile operators in the Irish market and across Europe. The Company will move its office from Dublin 7 to a larger space at Scotch House on Burgh Quay in Dublin 2.

MD7 has also announced the opening of a new office in Madrid, Spain, as part of its efforts to further support its growth in Europe, marking the Company's first location on the Iberian Peninsula and its fourth in Europe. The Company also has offices in Düsseldorf, Germany and Maastricht, Netherlands. In addition to its European presence, MD7 has two offices in the United States, in San Diego, California and Dallas, Texas.

Founded in 2003, MD7 works with mobile network operators and infrastructure providers in more than twenty countries, providing site acquisition, lease management and consulting services as they increase network capacity and coverage.

"European mobile operators have a monumental task ahead of them as they roll out 5G networks across the continent. It's estimated that 5 million new small cells will be required to support the next generation of wireless technology in Europe," said Mark Christenson, President, International & Chief Technology Officer at MD7. "We are excited to expand our presence in Europe with our larger international headquarters in Dublin and new office in Madrid, and bring our team closer to the customers we serve as we support the management of their networks."

The Dublin office is currently headed by Ben Estes, Director of International Operations, while the new Madrid office will be led by Antonio Ruiz, Head of Business Development, Iberia and LATAM.

About MD7

MD7 is a mobile infrastructure solutions company that helps our customers build a more connected world. We provide mobile operators and infrastructure providers in more than 20 countries with the insights, infrastructure services and solutions they need - as well as the streamlined systems, strategies and services they want - to build the networks of today and tomorrow. MD7 was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California and Dublin, Ireland with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Madrid, Spain; Düsseldorf, Germany; and Maastricht, Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.md7.com.

Media Contact

Kerri Donner

Stanton?

kdonner@stantonprm.com

+1-646-502-3565

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432020/MD7_Logo.jpg