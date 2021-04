Ashtead Group plc

21 April 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

Ashtead Group plc announces that Angus Cockburn, its senior independent director, will be retiring as CFO of Serco Group plc at its AGM on 21 April 2021 after six years of service.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700