First North Iceland: SIL 21 1 - Bonds (SIL 21 1) admitted to trading on April 23, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: SÍL hs. 2 Org. no: 701120-9490 3 LEI 254900FNEXZP1HP8WS58 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) SIL 21 1 5 ISIN code IS0000032696 6 CFI code D-B-V-U-F-R 7 FISN númer SIL 21 1/VAR BD 20280220 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 7.975.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 7.975.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 1 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Please refer to Company Description or Icelandic version of Term Sheet. 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2021.01.29 19 First ordinary installment date 2021.05.20 20 Total number of installments 28 21 Installment frequency 4 22 Maturity date 2028.02.20 23 Interest rate Floating rate (indexed) 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Annað 25 Floating interest rate, if other Please refer to Company Description or Icelandic version of Term Sheet. 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 2021.01.29 32 First ordinary coupon date 2021.05.20 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 28 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Please refer to 15 and 25 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote: Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 490,23333 44 Index base date 2021.01.29 Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 2021.03.16 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission 2021.04.15 to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading 2021.04.23 55 Order book ID SIL_21_1 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland FN Bond Market 58 List population name First North ICE Fixed Income 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond