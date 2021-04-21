Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 11:29
First North Iceland: SIL 21 1 - Bonds (SIL 21 1) admitted to trading on April 23, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                    SÍL hs.           
2  Org. no:                    701120-9490         
3  LEI                      254900FNEXZP1HP8WS58     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                SIL 21 1           
5  ISIN code                   IS0000032696         
6  CFI code                    D-B-V-U-F-R         
7  FISN númer                   SIL 21 1/VAR BD 20280220   
8  Bonds/bills:                  Bond             
9  Total issued amount              7.975.000.000        
10 Total amount previously issued         0              
11 Amount issued at this time           7.975.000.000        
12 Denomination in CSD              1              
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange        Yes             
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type               Other            
15 Amortization type, if other          Please refer to Company   
                          Description or Icelandic  
                          version of Term Sheet.   
16 Currency                    ISK             
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                   2021.01.29          
19 First ordinary installment date        2021.05.20          
20 Total number of installments          28              
21 Installment frequency             4              
22 Maturity date                 2028.02.20          
23 Interest rate                 Floating rate (indexed)   
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable     Annað            
25 Floating interest rate, if other        Please refer to Company   
                          Description or Icelandic  
                          version of Term Sheet.   
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest            Simple Interest       
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention              30E/360           
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date               2021.01.29          
32 First ordinary coupon date           2021.05.20          
33 Coupon frequency                4              
34 Total number of coupon payments        28              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how        Please refer to 15 and 25  
36 Dirty price / clean price           Clean Price         
37 Clean price quote:               Remaining nominal      
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does    No              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                    Yes             
40 Name of index                 CPI             
41 Daily index or monthly index          Daily Index         
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                490,23333          
44 Index base date                2021.01.29          
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                  Yes             
46 Put option                   No              
47 Convertible                  No              
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD               Yes             
51 Securities depository             Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð   
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading  2021.03.16          
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission 2021.04.15          
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to trading          2021.04.23          
55 Order book ID                 SIL_21_1           
56 Instrument subtype               Corporate Bonds       
57 Market                     Iceland FN Bond Market    
58 List population name              First North ICE Fixed Income 
59 Static volatility guards            No              
60 Dynamic volatility guards           No              
61 MiFIR identifier                BOND - Bonds         
62 Bond type                   CRPB - Corporate Bond
