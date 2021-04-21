Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR shareholding

21 April 2021 Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Directors and their vestings of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP'), which took place on 20 April 2021. PSP PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants. Details of the vestings under the PSP which took place on 20 April 2021 for each Director, including the position before and after the vestings, are outlined below: Total number of Shares Number of Number of held under the PSP prior Shares vested Shares to on Number of Shares sold Total number of Shares held lapsed on 20 April under the PSP after 20 April 20 April 20 April 2021 20213 on 3 2021 2021 20 April 2021 Ayman Asfari 587,855 44,247 230,586 19,880 313,022 1, 2 Alastair 694,763 28,858 150,387 13,584 515,518 Cochran2

1 The Shares held under the PSP for Ayman Asfari have been pro-rated for time, based on his retirement as an Executive Director on 31 December 2021.

2 Ayman Asfari and Alastair Cochran each sold sufficient Shares to satisfy their tax liabilities. The share price for the Shares sold was 125.53 pence. Their shareholdings in the Company have therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares. In accordance with our share retention guidelines, the unsold vested Shares are subject to a two-year holding period until 20 April 2023.

3 Following the end of the three-year performance period in respect of the 2018 PSP award, the performance conditions were such that 16.1% of the award vested. The balance of Shares lapsed.

Following the above-noted transaction, the PDMRs and their connected persons hold the following beneficial interests in the Company:

Total number of Shares Total number of Shares held in the Company prior held in the Company Total number of Shares held in the Company after 20 to after April 2021, expressed as % of the total shares in issue 20 April 2021 20 April 2021 Ayman Asfari 65,139,247 65,163,614 18.838% Alastair 132,267 147,541 0.043% Cochran

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

