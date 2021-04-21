Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
VIP-Insta-Leak: Das wissen jetzt nur Sie und 8,7 Mio. andere Personen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
20.04.21
19:56 Uhr
1,389 Euro
-0,137
-8,98 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3351,37612:54
1,3211,38412:54
Dow Jones News
21.04.2021 | 11:37
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
21-Apr-2021 / 10:04 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 April 2021 
 
Petrofac Limited (the 'Company') 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following 
notifications in respect of its Directors and their vestings of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the 
'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP'), which took place on 20 April 2021. 
 
PSP 
PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of 
grant to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants. 
 
Details of the vestings under the PSP which took place on 20 April 2021 for each Director, including the position 
before and after the vestings, are outlined below: 
 
       Total number of Shares  Number of              Number of 
       held under the PSP prior Shares vested                Shares 
       to            on      Number of Shares    sold     Total number of Shares held 
                           lapsed on 20 April          under the PSP after 20 April 
       20 April         20 April 2021 20213         on 
                    3                         2021 
       2021                              20 April 2021 
 
Ayman Asfari 587,855          44,247    230,586        19,880    313,022 
1, 2 
Alastair   694,763          28,858    150,387        13,584    515,518 
Cochran2

1 The Shares held under the PSP for Ayman Asfari have been pro-rated for time, based on his retirement as an Executive Director on 31 December 2021.

2 Ayman Asfari and Alastair Cochran each sold sufficient Shares to satisfy their tax liabilities. The share price for the Shares sold was 125.53 pence. Their shareholdings in the Company have therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares. In accordance with our share retention guidelines, the unsold vested Shares are subject to a two-year holding period until 20 April 2023.

3 Following the end of the three-year performance period in respect of the 2018 PSP award, the performance conditions were such that 16.1% of the award vested. The balance of Shares lapsed.

Following the above-noted transaction, the PDMRs and their connected persons hold the following beneficial interests in the Company: 

Total number of Shares   Total number of Shares 
       held in the Company prior held in the Company   Total number of Shares held in the Company after 20 
       to             after          April 2021, expressed as % of the total shares in 
                                 issue 
       20 April 2021       20 April 2021 
Ayman Asfari 65,139,247         65,163,614        18.838% 
Alastair   132,267          147,541         0.043% 
Cochran

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100364 
EQS News ID:  1187169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 05:04 ET (09:04 GMT)

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.