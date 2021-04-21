Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of MODELON AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (177/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that MODELON AB, company registration number
556672-3010, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that MODELON AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the company fulfills the
liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be April 28, 2021. 

Modelon AB has 1,521,476 A-shares and 6,085,905 B-shares, a total of 7,607,381
shares, as per today's date. 

Short name:                MODEL B         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 9,494,995        
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0015948591      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              223128         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       556672-3010       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO / 8   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 28 up to and including April
29, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 34-35.
