DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE confirmed a return to organic revenue growth in the last two months of FY21 and 17% organic growth in orders over the same period, helped by robust performance in target markets, which make up more than 70% of revenue. With board expectations for underlying earnings now ahead of the consensus range, we have upgraded our forecasts reflecting higher revenue and lower interest expense, resulting in an upgrade to underlying EPS of 7.7% for FY21e and 3.3% EPS for FY22e.

