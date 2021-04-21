With new CEO, Cenosco is on track to consolidate its Asset Integrity Management Software as a market standard

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenosco announced today that Jan Poulsen has been appointed as the company's new CEO, succeeding Mischa Simonis. Poulsen will focus on further professionalising the company and steering Cenosco towards continuous product development. This will enable Simonis to focus on the product development side more exclusively.

The announcement comes on the heels of the news about Cenosco's new partnership with European software investor, Fortino Capital Partners. This investment milestone was communicated in early December 2020, marking the beginning of an accelerated growth journey for Cenosco. Poulsen's experience will be key in accomplishing the growth objectives.

Building upon more than twenty years of experience and strong partnerships in the oil and gas industry, Cenosco has ambitious plans to further finetune and develop their cloud-based, mobile friendly technology, which is used to manage risks, related to integrity, reliability, and instrumentation safety. The platform, called IMS (Integrity Management System), is composed of modules that cover different asset parts. It calculates optimal intervention periods and defines an efficient maintenance strategy. The solution is used in plants with heavy machinery and installations, in the Oil & Gas industry, as well as in sectors such as Chemicals, Pulp and Paper, Energy & Utilities. Users can expect many improved and new features, including tools like 3D-mapped inspection plans, AR and VR, machine learning for image processing, artificial intelligence as part of the Degradation Management Framework, reliability analytics, seamless integrations with CMMS and Digital Twins, covering all the aspects of an asset lifecycle.

In addition to a balanced track record, focusing on both commercial and operational business activities, Poulsen has worked with market leading companies across sectors including Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Until recently, he held the position as CEO of Thinkstep AG, a global software and consulting company within Compliance and Sustainability. He received a Masters' degree in Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark, a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the Copenhagen Business School and completed an Executive Board Programme at INSEAD with the Scandinavian Executive Institute.

"Jan is the perfect fit for Cenosco," said Matthias Vandepitte, Partner at Fortino Capital who is majority shareholder. "Jan's extensive experience with business development and international expansion, together with his strong leadership experience, will help focus Cenosco during the accelerated growth phase in the coming years."

Cenosco, founded in 2000, is a global software company in Asset Integrity Management. The Company has a global presence, with its software deployed in 30 countries in about 100 plants. Cenosco employs 83 people and is headquartered in The Hague, with local offices in Croatia.

Fortino Capital Partners is a European enterprise software investor, managing a €240 million growth private equity fund and two venture capital funds for earlier stage software opportunities. The firm has offices in Antwerp and Amsterdam. Fortino Capital's investment portfolio includes MobileXpense, Efficy CRM, Odin Groep, Tenzinger, Maxxton and Teamleader, among others.

