Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Groups Laboratory Achieves ISO17025 Accreditation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's subsidiary, PhytoVista Laboratories, has been granted accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

Accreditation for the testing of cannabinoids, has been granted by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the UK governments appointed National Accreditation Body. The accreditation process determines the technical competence and integrity of organisations such as those offering testing services.

ISO17025 accreditation offers the Company a competitive advantage in regulated markets where organisations are required to test with an accredited laboratory. This development also positions the Company well to take advantage of a growing international market and developing regulatory landscape. The Company plans to increase the scope of testing covered by accreditation and penetrate other areas of testing, whilst continuing to develop and expand cannabinoid testing capabilities.

The Company is in the process of extending the Phytovista testing services to its laboratory in Poland to service Europe and as part of that process intends to implement the ISO17025 standard there.

Geremy Thomas Executive Chairman says "This success supports the direction of the Sativa Wellness Group to be the gold standard in the testing industry, driving growth through providing trusted services".

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641423/Sativa-Wellness-Groups-Laboratory-Achieves-ISO17025-Accreditation