Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Updates Progress at Paradine Mill Facility

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that it currently has 30 tons of flotation concentrate ready for shipment to a refinery. An additional 10 tons of concentrate will be ready to ship once necessary upgrades are completed at the Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg Montana.

"Until Winston leased the Paradine mill, it lay idle for 20 years, commented Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold Mines. "The overall advantages of renovating an old mill significantly outweigh building and permitting a new one. In just eight months, we have completed numerous upgrades to make the Paradine mill reliable and efficient."

Some of the more significant upgrades include:

a new primary and secondary crushing circuit;

a new primary feed hopper enclosure and digital belt scale;

a new ball charge for the ball mill;

a new air compressor;

a new plate filter for the flotation concentrate;

A Wilfley table to further concentrate gold and silver from the Knelson concentrator.

It was recently discovered that the trunnion bearings in the ball mill needed to be replaced. This will keep the mill out of operation for about 30 days. Winston Gold will take advantage of this down-time to continue to streamline the mill by inspecting and repairing minor issues that have been identified with the primary flotation cells and the installation of a set of cleaner cells to further improve gold and silver recoveries.

Once these upgrades have been completed, Winston plans to run the Paradine Mill 24 hours a day, 6 days a week to process the high-grade stockpile from the Winston Gold Mine.

About the Paradine Mill Facility

The Paradine Mill located just 35 miles (56 km) by paved road from the Company's wholly owned Winston Gold project which is situated near Helena, Montana. The Mill has a nameplate capacity of 150 tons per day and hosts a ball milling circuit as well as both a gravity and flotation circuit. A new lined settling pond has been constructed for tailings disposal with a 35,000-ton capacity and two additional ponds are also being built.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

