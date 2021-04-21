ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Welcomes Mr. Santiago Pablo Obarrio as VP Latin America and to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Santiago Pablo Obarrio has joined the organization as VP Latin America, as well as the Board of Directors.

Mr. Obarrio has developed various projects in different countries related to real estate regeneration and has been fully dedicated to help boosting sustainable & regenerative real estate developments for the last +25 years.

He was born In Argentina and has lived in various countries during the past 20 years.

He graduated in 1994 with a degree in Economia Empresarial from Universidad Torcuato Di Tella and then worked in the Ministry of Culture for the Government of Buenos Aires from 1994 to 1996.

During 1996 to 1999 he worked for Banco de Credito in the financial, real estate market.

From 2006 to 2008 Mr. Obarrio co-developed regenerative real estate projects in different regions of South America that included Laguna Blanca (Punta Del Este), Mendoza (wine region of Argentina), and various projects in the city of Buenos Aires.

In 2008 to 2010 he designed an exclusive regenerative project on a desert island in the Bahamas.

From 2010 to 2020 he co-founded and directed different projects and startups related to off-grid technologies, agriculture, entertainment, football, and real estate in countries such as France, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Colombia, and the USA; e.g., eCO2 and Cool Lab Biorefinery.

His partners co-founded the Gaia Foundation and Global Ecovillage Network with 20 million community members. ECO2 is currently developing an ecoregion regenerative development in Samana, in the Dominican Republic.

Mr. Obarrio is a founder and director of Noah Regen, specialized in the Blue Economy, and is the co-founder of the Blue Consortium.

Noah Region has been winner of several laureates and prizes in the EU, in the blue economy area.

Mr. Obarrio is also a consultant to Cloudburst Foundation, in partnership with the Commonwealth and Common Earth, working to foster the regeneration of the economy, society, biodiversity, and climate in the 53 countries members.

He is also founder of Noah Blue Digital Platform to favor decentralized mid-scale integrated business models, carbon drawdown certification, and to become a financial platform for the blue economy.