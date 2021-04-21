Hero Technologies Inc.: Hero Technologies' Cannabis Grow Plan Prioritizes Sustainability against Climate Change

Proprietary aeroponic cultivation system and high-tech sun chambers expected to produce high-efficiency, low-carbon-footprint crops with high plant density and yields

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Hero Technologies (OTC PINK:HENC; Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company focused on a vertically integrated strategy, today reported on the environmental aspects of its plans to cultivate cannabis in state-of-the-art greenhouses, or "sun chambers," using its proprietary aeroponic cultivation methods. The company plans to make sustainability, as well as profitability, a high priority for its multi-state cannabis operations.

Cannabis Environmental Concerns

Recent reports by Colorado State University (CSU) and Nature Sustainability emphasize the environmental impact of cannabis cultivation.

CSU notes that more than 80% of cannabis is grown indoors, which requires energy-intensive lighting, cooling, humidity controls, and other equipment, as well as carbon dioxide gas to promote plant growth. CSU also points out that producing the materials needed to grow marijuana (water, fertilizer, pesticides, etc.) add to its carbon footprint.

A Nature Sustainability report on the energy and materials required to grow cannabis indoors reinforces CSU's observations. Analyzing cannabis growth life cycles across the United States, the report pegs CO2-equivalent emissions in a range from 2,283 kg to 5,184 kg per kilogram of dried flower, depending on geography. The emissions are attributable primarily to the production of electricity and use of natural gas for environmental controls, lighting, and carbon dioxide.

States that have legalized marijuana are also taking action to monitor how growing cannabis affects the environment. California, Oregon, and Massachusetts, for example, are all developing environmental policies and regulations on cannabis cultivation.

Hero Technologies' Environmentally-Friendly Methods

Hero Technologies' subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC ("BlackBox") has developed a proprietary growing system for cannabis, based on aeroponic cultivation technology. This unique system produces ideal cannabis growing conditions with a highly efficient use of materials. The result is enhanced photosynthesis, large plant flowers, and optimal harvest yields, all of which helps reduce the carbon footprint per pound of product produced.

To further reduce its CO2 emissions, BlackBox has contracted an industry leader, Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, to design and build advanced, energy-efficient cannabis "sun chambers." These environmentally-sealed structures maximize sunlight to reduce energy use, and trap supplemental CO2 to avoid emissions into the atmosphere.

The sun chambers also use renewable, local geothermal energy for exceptionally efficient heating, cooling, and dehumidification. And the chambers feature precise sensors and controllers to regulate the environment and avoid energy waste.

Hero Technologies' Environmental Action Plans

The company plans to deploy BlackBox's proprietary cultivation system in sun chambers across the 120-acre property planned for purchased in Michigan and future cultivation sites.

Hero Technologies' management has also committed to evaluate:

Sourcing energy from renewable resources (solar, wind, and hydro-electric, as well as geothermal) instead of fossil fuel sources, wherever possible.

Potentially forming partnerships with solar panel manufacturers.

Joining the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition to promote best environmental practices.

Utilizing the cannabis PowerScore energy measurement tool wherever possible to benchmark, monitor, and report compliance with state environmental standards.

"We see environmental sustainability and minimizing our carbon footprint as synonymous with being good corporate citizens and running a profitable business," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "Sustainable cannabis production has mutually-reinforcing drivers: increasing productivity, conserving energy and other resources, reducing environmental waste, and maximizing profitability."

Serkasevich noted that, "Traditional HVAC and lighting systems can represent close to half of a typical cannabis grower's operating costs. But we anticipate that our aeroponic growing system and super-efficient sun chambers could reduce those operating costs by one-third or more."

"In addition," concluded Serkasevich, "we expect our cannabis cultivation technologies to produce optimal plant density and crop cycles for the lowest possible cost-per-yield, which is the biggest contributor to sustainability, efficiency, and positive environmental impact."

