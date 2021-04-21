MJ Biotech, Inc.: MJ Biotech Partner Genesis Botanical Signs An Additional Three Hemp Farmers, Securing 115 Additional acres of Hemp Biomass for CBD Extraction

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:MJTV), is pleased to report its CBD Extraction partner, Genesis Botanical Research (GBR), has secured another 115 acres of hemp biomass to extract bringing the total amount to 155 acres with the 40 acres previously secured. GBR has contacted and had communications with less than 15% of the entire list of licensed hemp growers in the state of Maine. More contracts are anticipated to close as we process the list in the upcoming weeks and months. The goal is to be at full capacity as quickly as possibly once the CBD Extraction Facility is open and operational.

Due to the robust amount of hemp biomass being secured, MJTV and GBR, (as previously announced 3/10/2021), has put in place an expansion of the facility currently under construction. GBR executives and project managers see the real possibility of having an oversupply of hemp biomass for the facility.

