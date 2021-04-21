The module features a power conversion efficiency of 19.94% and a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius. The product is recommended for residential and commercial projectsTaiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology Co, Ltd (Winaico) has unveiled a new full black solar panel for residential and commercial applications. The WST-MGL Gemini series is available in two versions with wattages ranging from 365 W to 370 W and power efficiencies between 19.67% and 19.94%. The panel is made with 120 monocrystalline half-cut cells, measures 1,767×1,050x35mm, and weighs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...