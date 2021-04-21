Italian start-up Genius Watter has developed a solar desalination solution that is claimed to be particularly suitable for irrigation and livestock farming in semi-desert and coastal areas. The system is able to produce up to 1,000 cubic meters of potable water per day at an opex of €0.20 per cubic meter.Italian start-up Genius Watter has developed a desalination solution that is powered exclusively by photovoltaics and is claimed to be an ideal solution for rural areas with no connection to grid electricity. "We have completed a project in Cape Verde in 2020 and we are now developing [an]other ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...