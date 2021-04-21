FIA Smart Driving Challenge season 2021 is taking off

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is launching the Season 2021 of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge, a challenge inviting motorists across the world to adopt smarter, safer, and eco-friendlier behaviour at the wheel.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC), supported by several FIA Member Clubs, is free and open to all motorists who can take part using all types of cars (electric, hybrid or fuel).

To join, participants should download the FIA Smart Driving Challenge app on their smartphone and connect it to their car via Bluetooth. They will then be invited to choose one of the 22 teams led by prestigious motor sport champions Abdulla Al-Khelaifi, Nasser Al-Kuwari, Kevin Hansen, Adel Hussein Abdulla, Karol Basz, Giniel de Villiers, Suvi Jyrkiäinen, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Johan Kristoffersson, Freddy Loix, Andreas Mikkelsen, Sébastien Ogier, Hayden Paddon, Gosia Rdest, Henning Solberg, Oliver Solberg, Petter Solberg, Marlon Stockinger, Tina Thörner, Pontus Tidemand, Martin Tomczyk, and Thiago Vivacqua.

These team leaders will encourage FIA SDC participants to handle their car in a safe, environmentally friendly way and to follow smart tips:

Accelerate and brake efficiently in accordance with traffic and other conditions;

Keep a safe distance from the car in front;

Stay focused on your driving and pay attention to your surroundings;

Adapt driving style and speed to conditions, such as traffic and bad weather.

The season 2021 will be organised around three qualification heats, each lasting six weeks long, from 19 April to 8 November 2021. During the heats, motorists will see their driving patterns evaluated in real-time thanks to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology Enerfy, developed by the Swedish tech company Greater Than also powering the FIA SDC app. This technology will convert the observed driving behaviour into a score allowing the FIA to establish a competition ranking and select the finalists of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge.

Due to the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, last season's Final of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge took place online via the FIA SDC app. The same format may be adopted for the Final of the Season 2021 scheduled for 13 December depending on how the situation evolves. More information will be communicated in due course.

Join the FIA Smart Driving Challenge Season 2021

More information on participation and registration can be found on the FIA Smart Driving Challenge website at https://fiasmartdrivingchallenge.com

Registration for the challenge is free of charge and the FIA SDC app is available for download on both iOS and Android.

