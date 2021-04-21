Project selected in the auctions will be granted a 15-year PPA and will have to begin delivering power in December 2022.From pv magazine Latam Colombia"s Ministry of Mines and Energy has submitted to public consultation until next May 4 the draft resolution defining the country's second auction for large-scale renewable energy projects. The procurement exercise, which was originally planned to be held in the past quarter but then delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis, should now take place before the end of October, the ministry specified. Projects selected in the auctions will be granted 15-year ...

